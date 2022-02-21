Vendors face supply chain limitations amid wedding boom

(NewsNation Now) — Roughly 2.5 million weddings are expected to happen this year, the most since 1984, according to the Wedding Report, a trade group that gathered its data through a survey of vendors and consumers.

“We’re booked about 18 to 24 months in advance already. So all of our dates for 2022 are completely full,” said Gene Carbona, owner of The Barn at Silver Oaks Estate.

Wedding vendors are feeling the demand of the wedding boom. They say staffing is down, costs are up and supply chains are delayed more than ever.

Carbona says he may have to increase venue prices to stay profitable. Caterers, bakers and florists are also feeling the effects of the supply chain.

Marisa Guerrero, a florist in Texas, says securing glassware has been a challenge this wedding season.

“It’s been super popular for a lot of years now to have multiple containers on a table. So you’ll see a long table that’s got seven or eight vases on it, that’s a lot of glassware you have to find,” Guerrero said.



She says she’s had to place orders well in advance in order to receive supplies on time.

Experts recommend postponing weddings this year given supply chain delays and the challenge to secure a date.