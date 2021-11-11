Vietnam veteran with Parkinson’s finds joy in painting

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Military veteran Norman Greenstein turned to his passion for art following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis 13 years ago.

Greenstein, affectionately known as “The Parkinson’s Painter,” says his love for art started at a young age but he didn’t fully pursue his passion for painting until 2013.

He says painting has added a layer of joy and peace in the midst of his diagnosis.

“It’s a focused activity. The simple motion of the strokes you make when you are painting relaxes me.,” Greenstein said on “Morning in America.”

To further his mission, Greenstein shares his passion with other seniors with Parkinson’s to “help them find the same relief that he has achieved by expressing himself through art.”

This year, Greenstein’s memoir “Spit on A Canvas: The Journey of The Parkinson’s Painter” was published. It was written by his son Gabe.

Greenstein says 10% of his painting proceeds go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the American Parkinson Disease Association, respectively.

The Vietnam veteran served from 1962 to 1966.