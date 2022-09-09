(NewsNation) — Thousands of volunteers are taking care of sacred grounds and cleaning headstones at national cemeteries this weekend ahead of Patriot Day, which commemorates those who died in 9/11.

It’s all a part of Carry the Load and the National Cemetery Administration’s National Day of Service and Rememberance, set to take place at more than 60 national cemeteries across the country.

Carry the Load, a nonprofit founded in 2011 by two veteran U.S. Navy SEALS, aims to provide an “active way” to connect Americans to the military, veterans, first responders and their families, according to its website.

“I would just tell you that you know when it comes to honoring those men and brave men and women that have made the ultimate sacrifice for us, it’s pretty easy to come together and get behind that, no matter your politics, no matter how you see what’s going on our country,” Stephen Holley, co-founder of Carry the Load, said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

To learn more or volunteer, people can go to Carry the Load’s website.



