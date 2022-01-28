(NewsNation Now) — Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil has made his mind up on what the weather will be like for the next six weeks.

The legend of the beloved rodent, who is thought to be more than 130 years old, is simple. If on Feb. 2, the groundhog sees his shadow, it signals six more weeks of winter. If Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t, winter will end sooner rather than later.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume interacts with Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Ashley Johnson of Dallas watches entertainment while waiting for Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, to come out and make his prediction during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Johnson traveled from Texas to Punxsutawney with members of her book club. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year’s event. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Punxsutawney Phil did indeed see his shadow — meaning we will have six more weeks of winter.

Traditions and celebrations have sprouted up around the legend that include a trek to “Gobblers Knob” where Phil makes his prediction, all-night parties and even weddings and pageants. While the groundhog’s predictions aren’t always accurate from a meteorological perspective, the sense of community steeped in tradition that’s grown around the annual event overshadows accuracy.

Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he had seen his shadow. After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”

Superfans traveled from near and far to watch Phil make his prediction.

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch.”

Here’s a look at some of the fun in Punxsutawney.