(NewsNation) — NewsNation spoke to a panel of three voters from critical states about the issues on their minds and regardless of party they did agree on one thing: immigration.

“Morning in America” sat down with independent Eric Laboz from Pennsylvania, Republican Elsa Goicouria Cabrera of Florida and Democrat Tanika Allen in Georgia to discuss the issues that may swing their votes.

All three were of like minds on one thing: immigration.

The three voters all believed that immigration is part of the American dream but felt people who want to come to the U.S. need to go through the established immigration system.