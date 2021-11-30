Watch: Woman runs onto LAX tarmac, tries to flag down plane

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — A woman was detained after she ran onto the tarmac at LAX Monday night, telling police she was trying to flag down a plane.

The woman opened a door at LAX’s Terminal 1, triggering an alarm then running outside.

Airport police detained the woman on the tarmac of LAX. The woman told the officers she was trying to flag down a plane. It is not clear why she was trying to flag down that plane.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and for a mental health evaluation.