Waukesha survivor: ‘I’m glad he’s behind bars’

(NewsNation) — Several members of the performing group Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among those who lost their lives in November when an SUV plowed through the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas Parade.

Nearly a year later, surviving member Laura Thein says she’s “come to terms with everything,” and is glad to see the driver, Darrell Brooks, behind bars.

“He should never be let out,” Thein said. “I think him playing with the court has gone on long enough and I’m glad that it’s over.”

A jury on Wednesday found Brooks guilty of six homicide charges in connection with the parade deaths.

Three members of the Dancing Grannies were killed when Brooks drove an SUV through the city’s Christmas parade on Nov. 21. They were Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; and Tamara Durand, 52.

Thein is one of many parade participants who testified at trial, undergoing questioning by both sides.

“It was kind of like pulling the Band-Aid off the wound,” Thein said. “It just opened everything back up again. I think Ginny and Lee gave me the strength that I needed.”

At the time, Thein recounted the parade saying “I thought I was in war.”

The Dancing Grannies are expected to hit the parade circuit once more with an appearance at the Milwaukee St Patrick’s Day parade.

“Of course, we will never forget this ordeal” Thein said. “But we can put it behind us and go and continue building the group and making it great and that’s what we’ve been doing so far.”