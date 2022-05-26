(NewsNation) — A father who lost his son in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, had strong words for politicians after seeing the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“It just keeps happening. Ever since Alex was taken from me and murdered in Parkland, I’ve made it my mission to prevent this from happening. And this keeps happening,” Max Schachter, founder of Safe Schools for Alex, said.

Although saddened to see that 19 children and two adults killed after a gunmen charged into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Schachter was still hopeful some good would come out of that tragedy, and his own: school safety legislation.

“I thought that partisan politics were going to be put aside, but I was naive to think that that was going to happen,” he said. “Congress has failed us. The Democrats won’t give the Republicans a win. The Republicans won’t give the Democrats a win. And we just we suffer.”