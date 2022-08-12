Weekend cool visits Midwest, Northeast, triggers storms

A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an “atmospheric river” that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Cool air with low humidity, more typical of the middle to the latter part of September, will settle over the Midwest and Northeast today.

Spotty showers are forecast to erupt along the leading edge of the cool air in Minnesota, Wisconsin and southeastern New England.

Much heavier showers and thunderstorms are in store along a separate, slow-moving cool front that will extend from Texas to the Carolinas. The storms along this front have the potential to produce urban flooding.

Some of the rain is forecast to fall on drought- stricken eastern Texas.

In the West, typical heat for mid-August is in store for interior locations.

A zone of showers and thunderstorms will extend from Arizona to parts of Idaho and Wyoming. The storms in this zone are likely to be spotty but heavy enough to trigger flash flooding.

There’s nothing of interest in the tropics, still, at least through the weekend.