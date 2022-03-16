(NewsNation) — About 75,000 Ukrainians could qualify for temporary protected status, the Department of Homeland Security estimates, meaning they will be allowed to move within the U.S., work and receive benefits for as long as the Russia-Ukraine War continues.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the designation of Ukraine for temporary protected status for 18 months earlier this month.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. “In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

Countries are given protected status when there’s an ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters or “extraordinary and temporary conditions,” according to DHS.

Haitians qualified for temporary protected status because of an increase in human rights abuses, social unrest, crippling poverty and a lack of basic resources exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayorkas said when the status change was announced. Afghan refugees were also given temporary protected status after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from their country.

Since 2019, about 15% of the refugees coming into the United States have been from Ukraine. Many ended up in Washington and California.

Right now, to be given refugee status, people have to be received by a nonprofit organization. Congress is trying to waive this requirement in the wake of the invasion.