What happened to Ciaya between Mardi Gras party, hospital?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NewsNation Now) — New Orleans police are investigating the death of a college student who was dropped off at a hospital Saturday morning — but officials are saying it could be weeks or even months before they’re able to figure out exactly what happened to her.

Investigators are now retracing University of New Orleans student Ciaya Jordan Whetstone’s footsteps after she left a Mardi Gras party last Friday to see what might have happened.

She reportedly took a ride home after the party, and ended up at the hospital the next day around 7 a.m. in an unknown car. It remains unclear who dropped Whetstone off.

To Whetstone’s friends, she was known as the mother of her group, the one who got everyone home safely.

“She was just overall the best person that I’ve ever met,” long-time friend Kassidy Crosby said according to NewsNation local affiliate WCJBF.

Whetstone had been studying psychology, with hopes of working with children.

Police would not confirm whether the vehicle Whetstone took on Friday was an Uber, but the rideshare company released a statement confirming a driver’s account has been deactivated.

“Our thoughts are with Ciaya Whetstone’s family as they grieve the loss of their daughter,” Uber said. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

A cause of death could take up to two months to be determined, according to the New Orleans Coroner’s Office. The police investigation is still in its early stages.

“Few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student,” University of New Orleans President John Nicklow said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends. We’re offering counseling services to students and employees who need support.”