Which prop bets paid off for the Super Bowl?

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — With Super Bowl LVI in the record books, it’s time to pick up the betting slips and see who won and who lost in the world of prop bets.

But first, let’s send condolences to Houston furniture store titan Jim “Mack” McIngvale, who reportedly lost $9.5 million with his bet on the underdog Bengals.

But now to the winners and losers from the more exotic bets of the night. More than 31 million Americans bet more than $7.6 billion on the game, but not all of them were picking winners and losers.

For example, singer Mickey Guyton’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” clocked in at 1 minute, 50 seconds, longer than the over/under bet of 1:35. Even the coin toss surprised early, with “tails never fails” letting bettors down as the coin came up heads for the second straight year.

If you picked Odell Beckham Jr. to score the first touchdown of the game, congratulations to you and your bank account. Some sportsbooks had boosted that line to +1000, meaning a $10 bet would net you a Ben Franklin and your bet back.

And while the Rams’ attempt at a Philly Special might have fallen short, Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon’s gimmick TD pass to Tee Higgins paid off a “TD pass by a non-quarterback” bet for at least 15-1 odds.

Speaking of touchdowns: A Cooper Kupp touchdown was a popular bet, but did you have him scoring twice? If you picked him to be the MVP, you netted a +600 bounty.

Even the Gatorade bath at the end, which came out of bucket electric blue, paid off at +375.

There were some popular prop bets that didn’t pay off, though. The over-under on points scored for the game was 48, and there were only 43 scored. Likewise, popular scoring threats Joe Mixon and Jamar Chase did not score touchdowns. (Mixon’s TD pass doesn’t count in that department.)

And, sadly, no Tupac hologram appeared during the halftime show, which was another popular bet.

Latest News