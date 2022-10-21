Here’s who prominent Democrats are campaigning for

(NewsNation) — When asked about his seemingly limited campaign trail appearances, President Joe Biden on Thursday said he’s campaigned with 15 candidates, telling a reporter, “Count, kid. Count.”

So where has Biden been campaigning?

Notable appearances include those in Pennsylvania, where the president has appeared at events with Democratic Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Biden also has supported quite a few other candidates. including Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett.

He additionally has plans to appear in Florida with gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Other Democrats, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and even first lady Dr. Jill Biden, are also making appearances.

Sanders has campaigned in Nevada, and both he and Warren have shown their support for Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, and Jill Biden attended a rally with Florida Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings, who is running against Marco Rubio.

Biden has said he learned from former President Barack Obama in 2010, after he crossed the nation for dozens of Democratic candidates only for Republicans to win in a landslide.