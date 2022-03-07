With Ukrainian refugees at 1.7 million, where will they all go?

Refugees who fled the Russian invasion from neighbouring Ukraine sit inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. At 4-star hotel & spa some 50 km from the border with Ukraine, wedding parties and conferences have been canceled and the ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter where those who have escaped the Russian invasion come to rest and warm up before continuing their journey. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

(NewsNation) — According to U.N. figures, at least 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, a number equal to the population of Philadelphia, San Diego or Dallas leaving over the course of 11 days.

They’re crossing borders by car, by train and on foot in a scene all too reminiscent of other mass evacuations from conflict over the last several decades. They carry whatever possessions can be carried or rolled in a suitcase, with kids bringing a few cherished toys along and often with the family pets in tow. “The dogs are a part of our souls and we cannot leave them,” said one refugee.

Most are headed to Poland, which has opened its borders to at least 900,000 so far, more than half the total. Some have places to go, family or friends to stay with, while thousands of others crowd into refugee centers sent up by Poland and international relief agencies while more permanent places to stay are being arranged.

Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania have taken in tens of thousands more. Some have even returned to Russia.

Many had little, if any, time to prepare, and even less idea of what their lives would look like once they reached safety. But the relentless bombing and shelling and advances of Russian troops drove them to flee. “We lost some friends a few days ago, actually. That’s why we take our family and just go from our home, here. For saving our lives,” one woman said.

The U.N. estimates that more than 12 million people within Ukraine will need relief and protection, along with 4 million who flee to neighboring countries.