Woman turns pandemic-fueled idea into sandwich success

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — After being laid off from a marketing job during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura Cahill hit upon an idea that is fast becoming the hottest ticket on the Los Angeles sandwich scene.

Born in the Midwest, Cahill always loved sandwiches and loved creating them, along with homemade chips to go alongside, and one night she hit the grocery store, bought enough supplies to make 10 sandwiches and posted pictures of them on social media. To her surprise, they sold out in an hour.

And thus, GEWL (Good Eats With Laura) was born. At first operating with the cash reserves she’d saved when she was working, Cahill began selling only over social media, first operating every other week and quickly expanding to a weekly schedule, accepting orders via Instagram on Sunday and Monday for Wednesday or Thursday delivery. At first, she did all the deliveries herself, covering the vast Orange County area to deliver orders.

It didn’t take long for Cahill to realize that her sandwiches and chips had the potential to be her next career, and she opened a restaurant. She continued to take online orders, though, and has now shipped sandwiches and chips all over the country.

With today being National Sandwich Day, it’s a great day to go out and find the locally owned sandwich joint in your own neighborhood. Check social media or do an online search for “sandwich shop near me.” Yes, outside the Northeast it’s hard to find one that makes its own pastrami and other deli standbys, but what they do with the big-brand fixings can still be original and amazing.

And, hey, who doesn’t love a sandwich?