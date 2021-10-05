World Teachers’ Day 2021: School encourages kindness in learning

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Almost every person has a favorite teacher, someone who went above and beyond to encourage you because they could see your potential. Oct. 5 marks World Teachers’ Day, a time to honor teachers worldwide for their role in helping mold future generations.

Also known as International Teachers’ Day, every year, this day is celebrated to mark progress and reflect on ways to counter the challenges of teaching professionals. This year’s theme is “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery,” which recognizes teachers for their tireless efforts, especially during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, according to the United National Educational Scientific Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In the midst of the pandemic, one school in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, took an innovative approach to learning — one where the teachers are adding just as much knowledge to their lives as to those of their students.

“I truly want to say that for the last year and a half, because of COVID, we had a lot of different challenges, and Adrienne, your book, ‘Your Hidden Superpower,’ really truly helped us to promote kindness throughout the entire building by recognizing our staff and our students,” Park Lakes Elementary school counselor Leslie Campbell told “Morning in America” anchor Adrienne Bankert.

The school continues to encourage a more mindful and welcoming approach to learning.

Watch “Rush Hour” weeknights at 6/5c on NewsNation.

In 1994, UNESCO introduced World Teachers’ Day to bring awareness about the contributions and achievements of teachers. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendation conference convened by UNESCO in cooperation with the ILO in Paris, according to UNESCO.

Meanwhile, Dunkin’ wants to thank teachers across Texas for everything they do.

The coffee company announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes. Guests can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a Dunkin’ coffee break.

Guests can submit nominations through Oct. 15. Guests can nominate up to three deserving teachers throughout select states.