SANDUSKY, Ohio (NewsNation) — Even the most experienced swimmers can find themselves in trouble in the water, and that’s why people across the country are learning important safety tips during the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Thursday.

From beginners to experts, tens of thousands of people nationwide will take a dive in water safety together for the 13th year in a row. The lessons take place at locations across the country.

“The respectful water is really important. I know water is recreational, it’s fun, it has a big part of our life, but it is dangerous and unforgiving,” said Richard “RAC” Carroll, COO of Jeff Ellis and Associates, who teaches the importance of water safety.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintended death for U.S. kids between the ages of 1-4, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It’s the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death throughout the rest of the world.

Carroll says no matter how large a body of water is, everyone should access their safety before jumping in.

“What is the depth of the water? Where isis safety to enter the water? And making sure that you don’t put yourself in a position where you’re going to be out of control and not comfortable getting into the water,” he explained.

Carroll also urges everyone not to go into any body of water alone.

“Being with somebody, even when you’re in a water park or a commercial pool, is the best practice because there is strength in understanding and knowing and safety that you’re together and you can get help with somebody when needed,” he said.

Public pools provide constant reminders of rules and regulations, plus available certified floatation devices to further protect swimmers at all levels. Following these precautions will make for a better experience for everyone.

