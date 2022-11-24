Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans during the holidays

(NewsNation) — Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and family, Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Michael Linnington said on “Morning in America.”

Linnington, the CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, explained that some of his fondest holiday memories were when he was deployed in groups far from home. He said Thanksgiving is a time for family, and military service members look at their unit as their family.

“The holidays can be difficult, though, because they long for those times that they were deployed with their brothers and sisters, and they miss that camaraderie they have when they were in the military. And especially if you’ve had really difficult times abroad, you know, large crowds, loud noises, parades, things like that can be difficult,” Linnington said.

The Wounded Warrior Project works to bring veterans back together in groups to try to rekindle bonds of friendship during the holidays.

He said one of the greatest traditions of being in the military is on Thanksgiving, the commanders and senior enlisted serve all the troops that come through the dining line. All the troops even get dressed up in their Class A uniform to celebrate.

Watch Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Michael Linnington’s full interview in the player above.