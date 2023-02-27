Re-released WWII memoir honors hero, hits stores Tuesday

(NewsNation) — A memoir telling the courageous story of a World War II hero is hitting store shelves once again on Tuesday.

The book, “Luck of the Draw: My Story of the Air War in Europe,” was written by U.S. Airman Frank Murphy in the 1990s and originally published back in 2001. It’s being re-released on Tuesday, as Frank’s daughter Elizabeth Murphy said it was his dream for more people to be able to read his story.

Frank’s story details many harrowing adventures of combat against the Nazis and his personal account of surviving 18 months in a German prisoner-of-war camp. He was one of only a few from the 100th Bomb Group to come out alive after his B-17 Flying Fortress was shot down.

He went on to receive an Air Medal, a Purple Heart and a Prisoner of War Medal before passing away in 2007, at 85 years old.

Now, his family is making sure that his story lives on.

Elizabeth said her father spent 10 years writing his book and it was originally supposed to be just for his family. But after learning that Frank’s book had been used as a source for Don Miller’s miniseries “Masters of the Air” and that her father would be portrayed as a supporting character in the series, Elizabeth and her family decided it was an opportune time to republish it.

“It was always my dad’s wish that it would reach a larger audience, and we’re following in his footsteps,” Elizabeth said.

All proceeds made from the book will be donated to veteran groups, she said.

While Elizabeth wished she could say she knew more about her dad’s time during the war, she admitted that everything she knows is what he wrote in the book.

“Everything I learned was from reading his book,” she said. “In the 60s, when I was growing up, my mother had made an album with memorabilia that we love leafing through, but we didn’t know any of the details or full story until the book was written.”

She explained that that was when she learned about all the daylight bombing raids and the death march through the snow for 27 hours where so many of the men died.

“I just realized how much perseverance and courage and resilience my father and all those airmen had, all those men,” Elizabeth said.