WWII veteran nurse celebrates 100th birthday by skydiving

(NewsNation) — Raymonde Sullivan celebrated her 100th birthday in a high-flying, but unlikely, fashion.

The World War II veteran nurse took to the skies to do something that has always been on her bucket list — skydiving.

She celebrated her 100th trip around the sun by skydiving for the first time from over 10,000 feet over the Florida coast.

As friends and family cheered her on, a video of the jump showed the centenarian twist and turn as she fell safely back to Earth with a professional skydiver.

Sullivan said she was determined to make the leap of faith ever since she floated the idea to her friends two years prior.

After her successful landing, Sullivan called the experience “scary,” saying she was so excited to come back to the ground.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.