‘Yellowstone’s’ Brecken Merrill on why Kevin Costner is his role model and season 4

(NewsNation Now) — Brecken Merrill, the 13-year-old star of hit Western drama “Yellowstone,” talked with NewsNation about season four of the show and what it’s like to work with Kevin Costner.

The Paramount Network show follows the Dutton family and their control over the largest ranch in the United States. Costner plays the patriarch of the wealthy family of ranchers with Brecken playing his grandson. The show’s fourth season began last week.

Brecken, who has been featured on the series since 2018, called Costner a role model.

“He treats me as a peer more than just like a little kid. Like, one time I was on set and I called cut not knowing like, I’m just a kid. I can’t just call cut,” Brecken said. “And everyone was laughing. Everyone’s like, oh my God, the kid called cut. And instead of laughing, Kevin was confused why I called cut. And he just treated me as a peer more than just a little kid.”

Find out what Brecken had to say about season four of the hit drama. Brecken chatted with NewsNation’s Sloane Glass on “Morning in America.” You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Latest News