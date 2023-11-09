NewsNation 2023 Republican presidential debate media information

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE HOSTED BY NEWSNATION WITH THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE IN TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6TH

Welcome to the media information page for the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate presented by NewsNation with partners, the Republican National Committee, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, The Washington Free Beacon, and Rumble.

The debate will be held from 8-10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The venue will be located at The University of Alabama’s Frank Moody Music Building in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The deadline for media credentials requests is Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. Applications received beyond that date and time will not be admitted.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Each individual requesting press credentials will receive a notification alerting them of their credential status after the credentialing deadline closes.

Each individual will be required to pick up their own press credential. A government issued ID must be shown upon pick up.

Organizers reserve the right to withdraw press credentials at any time.

Press credentials do not grant access to the debate hall.

NewsNation will provide a media center (Spin Room), a Media Filing Center, and Broadcast Outdoor Standup Locations. Each requires separate credentials.

A rate card will be available for live standup locations, the Spin Room, and the Media Filing Center.

Information on participating candidates will be announced at a later date.

**Please note: A submission for a press credential request does not guarantee admission.

PRESS CONTACTS: For additional questions regarding media credentials, please contact the following email address: NewsNationDebate@newsnationnow.com