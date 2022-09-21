Be a part of the Pennsylvania Senate Candidate’s Debate

Do you have questions for Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz? Is there an issue you want them to address during their debate this month? Is there something happening in your community that’s important to you? If so, submit it below and you could be part of the live debate on October 14. By submitting an entry, you are giving NewsNation and Nexstar permission to use your entry on-air and online and contact you using the information provided.