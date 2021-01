Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for NewsNation in 2021:

Beginning March 1, the NewsNation primetime lineup will be as follows:

6-7 p.m. ET: “NewsNation Early Edition with Nichole Berlie”

7-8 p.m. ET: “The Donlon Report”

8-10 p.m. ET: “NewsNationPrime”

10-11 p.m. ET: “Banfield”

