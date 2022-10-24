Biden, Trump hint at 2024 presidential runs

(NewsNation) — It is a question many have on their minds: What is the likelihood that there will be a President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump matchup again for the 2024 presidential election?

While both of them have hinted at running again, neither has declared their candidacy for the 2024 election.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said whether they decide to run or not, it’s important to treat them both now as if they are running until they show otherwise.

“But if you want to know what kind of situation that they’re both in, Biden is dragging around approval in the low 40s. And Donald Trump went to campaign in Texas, and Greg Abbott wouldn’t even show up on stage with him. So these are two unpopular people,” Stirewalt said. “But right now, you’d have to say that Trump and Biden are the front runners for their party’s nominations. And until they tell us otherwise, you have to assume that they’re both gonna run.”