Jackson residents file lawsuit against city over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (NewsNation) — Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and engineering firms amid a current water crisis that has left thousands of people without drinkable and running water.

The suit, filed on Sept. 16, alleges the city’s water supply has been neglected for years and led to the current crisis, which completely shut down in August, leaving more than 150,000 Jackson residents and about 30,000 in the surrounding areas without water.

Prior to the current water crisis, plaintiffs say the city’s water supply was “not fit for human consumption” due to high levels of lead and other contaminants.

“This public health crisis, decades in the making, was wholly foreseeable by Defendants’ actions and has left Jackson residents in an untenable position — without access to clean, safe water in 2022 in a major United States city,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, defendants include Jackon’s Mayor Chokwe Lumumba; former mayor Tony Yarber; former directors of public works Kishia Powell, Robert Miller, and Jerriot Smash.

Also named are Siemens Corp., which the city hired to install new water meters in 2010, and Trilogy Engineering Services, hired to work on the city’s water systems in 2016.