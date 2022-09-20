Manhunt underway to find gunman who killed LSU student

(NewsNation) — A manhunt is underway for the gunman who shot and killed a Louisiana State University student while she sat in her car, just a few miles from campus in Baton Rouge.

Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car at a train crossing on Sept. 16 around 2:20 a.m. and had been shot multiple times. She was a senior studying marketing at the university.

The shooting just three miles from the campus prompted Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to once again call for an end to the violence plaguing the state’s capital city. So far this year, there have been more than six dozen reported homicides in Baton Rouge.

Police do not have a suspect or a motive at this time, but a citywide and statewide manhunt is underway.

Services for Rice will be held Tuesday at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, La. from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, La at 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am.

Rice will be laid to rest at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Prairieville.