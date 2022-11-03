Parkland parent launches safe schools initiative

(NewsNation) — Max Schachter wants to help parents understand what is happening in their children’s schools.

Schachter lost his 17-year-old son Alex in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

The shooter in Parkland, Nikolas Cruz, was recently sentenced to life in prison, a disappointment for Schachter, who hoped he would be given the death penalty.

Schachter said prior to the shooting, he had no idea how much bullying or violence was taking place at his son’s school.

To help other families, he has created Safe Schools for Alex, which will offer school safety dashboards to help parents track incidents of bullying, violence and fighting at their children’s schools.

