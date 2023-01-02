Southwest vows to make things right

(NewsNation) — Southwest Airlines had pledged to make things right with customers after a slew of flight cancellations that left thousands of travelers scrambling.

Things are returning to normal for the airline, which melted down after winter weather snarled travel and the airline’s technology was unable to keep up. The Department of Transportation has announced it will be investigating whether or not the rate of cancellations was acceptable.

In the meantime, Southwest is approaching the deadline to refund customers who decided not to rebook after their flight was canceled. In addition to refunding tickets, the airline has announced it will cover additional expenses people accrued, like hotels, rental cars and meals, and there is a form on its website to submit expenses.

Southwest is also required to reimburse passengers up to $3,800 for lost luggage.