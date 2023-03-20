Is a Trump indictment inevitable?

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump claims he is going to be arrested on Tuesday as part of a case involving an alleged “hush money” payment. Have his claims helped make an indictment inevitable?

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert breaks down the political and legal implications of the case, including the impact of Trump’s claims. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may feel backed into a corner with media scrutiny on the case.

“Trump has put sort of so much pressure and so much of a spotlight on this, that it becomes inevitable that Bragg feels that if he doesn’t indict Donald Trump, then somehow, he’s caved to the pressure,” Vittert said.

At the same time, an indictment on a weak case could lend weight to Republican claims that the case is politically motivated.