Georgia deputies rescue trapped infant from hot car

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (NewsNation) — Two Georgia deputies are being hailed as heroes for rescuing an unresponsive child from a locked vehicle on a sweltering summer day in Georgia.

Deputy Daniel Molina and Sgt. Bryan Clanton arrived on the scene just in time to find the infant’s mother frantically trying to unlock the vehicle parked in her driveway.

In the video, the mother can be heard saying the child had been in the van, which had been accidentally locked, for about 10 minutes.

The deputies, as officers are known to do, said it was just all in a day’s work.

“(The mother) had a pickaxe in her hand and was trying to open up her vehicle the best she could,” said Molina. “But that’s what we’re here for. And when we arrive, we have to step up and answer the call. And I believe that’s what we did on that day.”

Many of these situations, however, have tragic outcomes. Nearly 40 children per year die from vehicular heatstroke, according to KidsAndCars.org.

Clanton said this happy ending was made possible with teamwork.

“We have some other unsung heroes … the Fayette County 911 center was instrumental in getting the information out quickly and relaying it to us so that we could respond as quickly as we could. It really started with the Fayette County 911 center,” Clanton said.

Molina used his baton to smash the driver’s side window and unlock the car while Clanton opened the rear passenger-side door to grab the child.

“Okay, it’s a good baby. Come on, baby. She’s awake. She’s awake. She’s fine,” a relieved Clanton can be heard saying on the bodycam video.

For Molina, it was the first time he needed to break into a vehicle.

“There’s a little technique to it,” he said. “You have to hit the corner of the window with the baton in order to shatter it, or else you’d be striking it for a long time.”

Clanton and Molina said the mother was not at fault and the whole ordeal was “simply a mistake and accident.”

“You had a mom, and two other young children getting out of the car. The keys were left in the vehicle and one of the children locked the car. As soon as she realized that she called 911,” Clanton said.

Both of the deputies said they were thrilled to be able to get the child back into mom’s arms.

“You almost see your child in that car,” said Molina. “And that’s what it is for us. We’re both family guys … It’s serving and being a part of the community and doing whatever we can do to help.”