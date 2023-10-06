UAW gains ‘lifechanging’ for members, says former spokesman

(NewsNation) — A former United Auto Workers (UAW) spokesman says despite the sacrifices of union members, “whatever they wind up with is really going to be life-changing for some of the members.”

Appearing on “NewsNation Now,” Brian Rothenberger said striking union members are living off $500 a week while they negotiate for higher wages.

“It’s a lot of pressure, a lot of pressure on your family,” said Rothenberger. “It’s not easy to be on a strike line.”

In a win for union members Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced GM agreed to place electric battery manufacturing under the union’s national master agreement after UAW threatened to strike at the company’s biggest moneymaker in Texas.

He also said the strike is not yet being expanded.

Fain announced other progress in negotiations, including wage offers at 23% from Ford and about 20% from GM and Stellantis, numbers that don’t yet meet the union’s demands. Fain also announced progress on negotiations regarding cost of living allowances and wages for temporary workers.

However, Fain noted there is still work to be done on pay, pensions, cost sharing and job security provisions for workers.

NewsNation’s Steph Whiteside contributed to this report.