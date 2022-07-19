‘Ongoing duty’ to examine evidence, former prosecutor says

(NewsNation) — The Manhattan district attorney dropped charges Tuesday against a New York City store clerk who fatally stabbed a patron that attacked him, a decision that came after intense public backlash for filing charges in the first place.

Those who criticized District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it was clear case of self-defense and that the charges were filed hastily and took too long to drop.

Former Los Angeles prosecutor Irene Lee on Tuesday joined “NewsNation Tonight,” where she said authorities have an “ongoing duty” to examine the facts in a case before bringing charges.