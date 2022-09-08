2 shot at Uvalde park; Suspects on the run

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Uvalde Memorial Park at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Uvalde’s police chief tells NewsNation two people were shot at the park. They are being treated for their wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Those suspected to be responsible for the shooting are still at large. Suspect descriptions have not yet been released.

Uvalde Memorial Park. (Photo: Uvalde, Texas Government)

The Uvalde Police Department issued a warning urging people to avoid the area of the park due to the shooting investigation.

At the center of a national tragedy, Uvalde is home to the Robb Elementary School shooting massacre that left 21 people dead in May.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted here.