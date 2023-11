Be a part of the Texas Governor’s Debate

Is there a question you want to ask Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or his challenger, Beto O’Rourke? Is there an issue you want them to address during their debate this month? Is there something happening in your community that’s important to you? If so, submit it below and you could be part of the live debate on Friday, Sept. 30th on NewsNation! By submitting an entry, you are giving NewsNation and Nexstar permission to use your entry on-air and online.