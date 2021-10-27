A new migrant caravan is on the way, Dems still split on Biden’s spending bill, and best selling author James Patterson discusses his new book

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A group of up to four thousand migrants is heading to the U.S. This is the largest migrant caravan since the pandemic, though larger ones made their way north in 2018 and 2019. Freelance journalist Ali Bradley, who is traveling with the migrant caravan, joins the program to talk about her experience.

Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety joins the program to explain what he’s seeing at the border.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday clashed with Republican senators over the Justice Department’s efforts to crack down on violent threats against school boards. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer gives us the latest news from Washington.

Virginia governor’s race remains at a deadlock between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, according to a new poll from NewsNation/Nexstar Media/Emerson. One of the most important issues that the candidates are talking about is education. Asra Nomani, vice president for strategy and investigations at Parents Defending Education, weighs in with her thoughts on the candidates.

Democrats are reportedly dropping family and medical paid leave from President Joe Biden’s spending package. Axios reporter Sarah Mucha gives her opinion on what’s going on with Biden’s bill.

Retired CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos talks about Havana Syndrome, the mysterious illness that’s affecting U.S. agents & diplomats.

China has tested its first underwater bomb. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Flordia) weighs in on why China’s latest military advancements could pose a threat to the U.S.

Best-selling author James Patterson joins the show to talk about his book, “E.R. Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes.”