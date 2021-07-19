Adult star Brandi Love asked to leave conservative event

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Brandi Love, an adult entertainment star and outspoken Republican, was asked to leave a conservative event this weekend.

Love, who tweets regularly on political issues and often writes about them for The Federalist, showed up at a Turning Point USA Conference.

The organization hosts events that are meant to “energizing and grow the conservative movement.”

Vince Coglianese, the editorial director of The Daily Caller and the host of “The Vince Coglianese Show,” was not surprised to learn about the adult star being booted from the event.

“My sense of what actually went down is this is what they refer to as a student action summit,” Coglianese, said. “These are high school students, somewhere in the vicinity of 15 to 16 years old, that’s what Turning Point cited when they talked about why they took away her VIP ticket.”

Coglianese said on Love’s name tag she represented herself not by her real name, but her pornographic name.

“She goes there and is promoting that she’s there on her professional social media account, which features hardcore pornography,” Coglianese, said. “And I think Turning Point realized, like, look, we’re an event for high school conservatives.”

