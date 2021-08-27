Afghanistan: Protecting the troops still there, whether the US will go back and Biden’s legacy

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The more we learn about the Biden administration’s policy in Afghanistan, the clearer it becomes that everything rests on trusting the Taliban. The White House said President Biden will stick to his deadline of withdrawing all U.S. forces by Aug. 31 even though they will likely leave Americans behind.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer explains what the Pentagon is preparing for.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Vincent Boles, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, talks about the protection U.S. troops on the ground have besides the Taliban.

Lea Gabrielle ran human intelligence networks in Afghanistan after flying missions as a Navy pilot. She talks about whether the U.S. military will need to go back in after ISIS-K, as America did in Iraq to blunt the original ISIS.

Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-Texas) explains why he wants Biden to resign over the withdrawal.

Author and Princeton associate research scholar Dr. Lauren Wright analyzes the administration’s attempts to change the conversation away from Afghanistan.

Independent journalist Hollie McKay discusses her new report about how Taliban leaders misled the Western world.

Podcast host Erich Mancow Muller puts the Kabul airport attack in historical context and talks about what it could mean for Biden’s presidency.

Watch On Balance with Leland Vittert weeknights at 8/7c.