Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Hutchins family

(NewsNation) — Actor Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer he fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust” when a prop firearm containing a live bullet discharged.

Baldwin claims he never pulled the trigger of the weapon, a claim the FBI has questioned. Questions over how or when a live bullet ended up on the set have also been central to the investigation into Hutchins’ death.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert wonder why no charges have yet been leveled against anyone.

“Yet, 349 days after killing someone, and despite everything we have told you, no charges … 349 days,” Vittert said.

