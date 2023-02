(NewsNation) — Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., joined “On Balance” Friday to discuss how U.S. leaders are responding to the possible threat from a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S.

The federal government is monitoring the balloon, which has been hovering over the United States for a couple of days.

“China has a plan to replace us,” LaHood said. “We need to wake up to that reality.”

