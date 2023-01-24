Ambassador: Sending tanks to Ukraine endangers Russia

(NewsNation) — In a reversal, the Biden administration is expected to announce that the U.S. will send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

The potential policy shift could be formally announced as soon as Wednesday, but reports suggest it could take months for the estimated 30 tanks to be delivered. Details are still being ironed out.

NewsNation host Leland Vittert says helping Ukraine with tanks sends a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: The U.S. will stop at nothing to defeat him. William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, tells Vittert the move has danger written on it for the Russians.

