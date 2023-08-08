American dream ‘not the same’: Mom on kids’ financial struggles

(NewsNation) — Alabama mom Jessica McCabe says that for young people growing up now, the American Dream is “not the same as it was” for previous generations.

“It’s literally turning into the ultra-wealthy and then everybody else is just poor,” McCabe said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

She previously voiced her frustrations on a TikTok video that has received more than 11 million views.

Despite some backlash to the video, McCabe said the purpose of her video wasn’t political.

“I think we’ve gotten beyond political. Our nation is so politically charged, they can’t hear anything other than their own political party,” McCabe said.

She said she was speaking to the parents of children who’ve “failed inadvertently” by telling their children that if they get a degree and a job, they’ll be better off.

“I made the video because of my frustration,” McCabe said.

Her 25-year-old son is living at home after graduating from college. He doesn’t need a lavish lifestyle, McCabe said. However, even small studio apartments are way out of his budget.

“If he can afford it, they’re now asking three to four times the amount of rent you have to show to even get in such a place. When did that happen? … (Owning a home) seems like an impossibility. Starter homes aren’t even a thing anymore.”