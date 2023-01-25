Anna Delvey signs deal for reality TV series

(NewsNation) — Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is slated to have her own reality TV show while on house arrest in New York City. It will be called “Delvey’s Dinner Club.”

The fake heiress and convicted swindler told Page Six some of her dream guests on the series, produced by Butternut, include disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Elon Musk and Madonna.

Sorokin gained popularity after Netflix shared her story in the drama miniseries “Inventing Anna,” starring Julia Garner.

In the video above, NewsNation entertainment reporter Sam Rubin says there’s no doubt the show will get attention but questions whether it will attract a steady viewership.