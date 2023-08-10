Beyond Meat gets burned with revenue drop

(NewsNation) — Beyond Meat recently reported a 30% drop in sales during the past quarter.

Rick Berman, former executive vice president of public affairs for the Pillsbury Restaurant Group, told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert that consumer “curiosity died off after one taste.”

“It was absolutely a fad,” Berman said. “It fell apart as quickly as Rubik’s Cubes fell apart. Everybody was into it at first, but all the curiosity died off after one taste and they haven’t been any better.”

The plant-based “meat” company said net revenues decreased 30.5% to $102.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $147 million in the year-ago quarter.

Beyond Meat said the softer demand in plant-based, imitation meat is likely due to “inflation, rising interest rates and ongoing concerns about the likelihood of a recession.”