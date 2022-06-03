‘Biden needs to hold Saudis accountable’: 9/11 family advocate

(NewsNation) — Recent praise of the Saudi government is not sitting well with a spokesperson for 9/11 victims’ families.

Thursday, the White House praised Saudi Arabia for its role in encouraging OPEC+ to up its output of oil, which may help bring prices down.

President Joe Biden also lauded the Saudis for agreeing to a cease-fire extension in its eight-year old war with Yemen that was also announced Thursday.

But Terry Strada, chair of 9/11 Families United, says the president should not forget about recently declassified documents revealing the oil-rich country’s ties to the 9/11 attacks.

“We know the Saudis don’t want this to come out, they sent agents over here,” said Terry Strada Friday during “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Strada lost her husband in the attack.

“This truth is now out there and this is why the president needs to now help us hold them accountable. No other president has had this type of evidence released, but this president does and he owes it to the American people,” Strada continued.

The truth and the documents Strada is referring to is the 130-page FBI report linking U.S.-based “personnel and entities controlled by the Saudi Arabian government” to the attacks. The report was published last July.

“If he wants to go over there and reset the relationship with the kingdom, we need to reset this relationship based on the truth. Not on the lies it’s been based on for the last 20 years,” she said.