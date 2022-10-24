Black Lives Matter activist compares NYC crime to SNL sketch

(NewsNation) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city’s subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras and mental health help for those in need.

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Hawk Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, calls out the mayor for promising “new tweaks to the subway system since he took office.”

“As he’s elected, transit crime spiked through the roof. I mean, it’s hilarious. SNL couldn’t put together a better sketch,” Newsome said.

Last week, Adams delivered remarks at NYPD’s Graduation Ceremony and harkened back to his era as an officer, saying, “Lawmakers were on your side, judges were on your side, prosecutors were on your side, the media was on your side. Everyone was on your side. That’s not the reality we’re in right now. You are under unprecedented scrutiny, but there’s a reason you’re called the finest.”

Newsome closed out his discussion with Vittert saying that if crime is to end in America it has to be addressed as the “public health crisis that it is.”