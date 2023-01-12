Bolton: Mishandling of docs sets bad example

(NewsNation) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden’s office and Delaware home.

Garland says National Archives reached out to a Justice Department prosecutor Nov. 4 to report that the White House told them about classified documents found at the office of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

And Dec. 20, Garland says, Biden’s personal counsel told U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who had been appointed to conduct an investigation into the documents, that more classified documents were found in the garage of Biden’s home in Delaware. The FBI reportedly went to the home and secured the documents.

On Jan. 5, Lausch insisted a special counsel was needed for the situation. Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney during the Trump administration, is now serving as the special counsel. Hur says he will treat the investigation with “fair, impartial and dispassionate judgment.”

John Bolton, a former national security adviser, said the alleged mishandling of documents in both Trump’s and Biden’s cases sets a bad example. In the video above, Bolton examines the discovery of documents and speaks about what he calls an “inherent problem with a classification system.”