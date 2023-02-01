Can artificial intelligence provide a shortcut to true love?

(NewsNation) — Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away.

For those looking for love on dating apps, NewsNation host Leland Vittert says be warned that your new love interest may be an artificial intelligence app or someone using artificial intelligence to help their chances.

Artificial intelligence has become extremely advanced in recent years, but is it advanced enough to help people when it comes to dating?

In the video above, Liberty Vittert, features editor for the Harvard Data Science Review, and Max Alley, an online dating coach, discuss the possibility.