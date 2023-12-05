Debaters should focus on Biden’s failures: RNC’s David Bossie

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — As the four GOP presidential candidates prepare to face off in the fourth primary debate, Citizen United President David Bossie said that they have to grapple with escaping Donald Trump‘s shadow while simultaneously differentiating themselves and retaining his supporters.

“Each of the four candidates on the stage tomorrow night wants to stand out and separate themselves from the others,” the Republican National Convention’s committeeman said in an “On Balance” interview. “The problem is the person who is not there, Donald Trump, is the shadow over all of them.”

Trump is the front-runner for the GOP nomination and holds a 50-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Monday.

The spotlight should intensify the candidates’ strategies to outshine one another and secure victory in Iowa or New Hampshire, which could lead them to attack each other in pursuit of a breakout moment.

Vivek Ramaswamy in the previous debate targeted Nikki Haley which led to her calling him “scum.”

Bossie urged candidates to concentrate on addressing the failures of President Joe Biden’s administration and the challenges facing the country.

“I urge all of them to be talking about the failures of Joe Biden and his party because we don’t need four more years of Joe Biden,” he said.

Shifting to the state of the GOP, Ramaswamy in the last debate criticized RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, accusing the party of losing elections under her leadership and calling for accountability.

In response, Bossie acknowledged the anger within the party and expressed a desire for grassroots involvement, distancing from the perceived influence of the establishment. However, he criticized Ramaswamy for being “way out of line” in his accusations against McDaniel.

The fourth Republican presidential primary debate is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, promising an intense showdown among the candidates.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty believes Haley is the best suited to compete with Trump.

William McGinley, former White House Cabinet secretary, said the candidates need to have an honest conversation on their policies and the issues impacting the country.

Dakota Wilkinson, the University of South Carolina’s president of College Republican,s is an undecided GOP voter and is hoping the debate will make things clear for him.

Brennan Gorman, another student, said the economy, education and foreign policy are his top three issues that he evaluates when deciding who to support.