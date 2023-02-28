Is China’s threat akin to rise of Nazi Germany? Rep. says yes.

(NewsNation) — A rare, prime-time hearing is underway Tuesday evening. In what some have called bipartisan concern, a special House committee is using the hearing to highlight China’s power and potential threat to the U.S.

As the hearing unfolded, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, joined “On Balance” host Leland Vittert to discuss China.

Vittert asked whether China’s growing power is akin to a hearing on the rise of imperialist Japan or of Nazi Germany in the past. Green said yes.

“I would say that it is,” Green answered. “Not because of China, but because of Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping is terrorizing a lot of people in his own country too. He’s a totalitarian dictator, a true authoritarian.”

In the video above, watch more of Vittert’s conversation with Green about China.